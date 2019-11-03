Two killed after bike rams into truck in Chennai

Two of three youngsters travelling on one bike, died after the vehicle collided with a stationary water lorry on the Tirumangalam bridge during the early hours of Sunday.

According to police, around 1 a.m., three youngsters Vijay, 17, Prasanth, 20, and Sathishkumar, 17, of Villivakkam, all students, were returning home from a wedding. Police said that Prashanth was riding the bike, Satish Kumar was sitting in the middle and Vijay was sitting behind.

“It appears that they were riding at a very high speed and without helmets. A car driver had shouted at them for overspeeding too and the youngsters had an argument with him. Prashanth is suspected to have lost control of the bike and rammed against a stationary truck from behind,” said a police officer.

All three were thrown on impact. While Prashanth died on the spot, Vijay and Satish were rushed to the hospital. However, Vijay too succumbed to injuries. Satish is said to be out of danger.

The Tirumangalam traffic investigation police registered a case. Further investigation is on, they said. “The lorry broke down when it was carrying water from Red Hills to Valluvar Kottam and the driver was repairing the vehicle. He had put the parking lights on to warn motorists,” added the officer.