Two kidnappings reported in the city

A 34-year-old manpower agent was kidnapped by five youth to Puducherry from Ambattur.

Police said Dileepkumar, of Oragadam, runs a manpower agency and on payment, finds jobs for people overseas. On Tuesday morning, five youth came in a car to his office and picked up a quarrel with him as he failed to get them foreign jobs even after the payment of ₹9 lakh. They forcibly pushed him into their car and drove away. His wife Sudha complained to the Ambattur police.

Police traced him and the gang which kidnapped him to Muthiyalpet in Puducherry. The youth kidnapped him, they said, because he not only failed to get them foreign jobs but also did not return their money. A special team of police personnel from Ambattur went to pick them at Muthiyalpet.

Another incident

In yet another incident, a 10-year-old boy alleged that he was kidnapped by three persons while he was returning from his tuition centre. He is the son of a call-taxi driver Hari, from Kamarajar Nagar in Avadi.

When he did not return home on time, his family looked for him along his regular way back home. Then, he claimed that he escaped from the custody of the suspects and ran towards his mother. He also said that he was kidnapped by three persons and somehow managed to escape.