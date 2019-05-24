Chennai

Two juveniles arrested

The Adambakkam police apprehended two juveniles for allegedly attempting to snatch a gold chain from DMK functionary R.S. Bharathi’s wife. She alleged that two persons attempted to snatch her gold chain on May 11.

Dec 4, 2019

