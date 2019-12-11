Two injured in explosion in Hanumanthapuram

Two persons, including an 80-year-old woman, were injured in an explosion near Hanumanthapuram on Tuesday. The police suspect that a shell collected from the bushes near a firing range could have exploded.

Ramakrishan, 45, a farmer from Hanumanthapuram, got the explosive from the bushes near the Hanumanthapuram firing range. “Some residents collect them, break them open, and sell the metals in scrap shops,” said a police officer.

It is suspected that Ramakrishan placed the explosive on his moped and was driving home, when the object fell and exploded. He sustained injuries on his legs. “Govindammal, who was standing outside her house also sustained injuries,” said a police officer.

The two were rushed to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.