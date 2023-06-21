Two Indian surgeons honoured at International Conference of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

June 21, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI

Two Indian surgeons — Gunaseelan Rajan from Chennai and Sanjiv Nair from Bengaluru — were honored at the inaugural ceremony of the 25th International Conference of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (ICOMS 2023) in Canada as the President of the Asian Chapter and as President of the International Association respectively. In the conference, which is held once in two years in different countries, over 1,300 specialists from 67 countries met from June 8 to 11 to debate recent advances in oral surgery, mouth cancer, research and innovation in facial surgery. While Dr. Rajan chaired a special session on mouth cancer, including robotic surgery and advanced dental implant treatment, Dr. Nair chaired a session on vascular tumors of the facial region.

