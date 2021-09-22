Two, including Secretariat staff, held for cheating job aspirant

CHENNAI

22 September 2021 01:32 IST

Personnel from the Choolaimedu police station on Tuesday arrested two absconding accused, including a Secretariat staff, for allegedly cheating a job aspirant from Theni to the tune of ₹10 lakh.

The accused were also charged with abetting the suicide of the cheated job aspirant Balakrishnan.

According to the police, Balakrishnan had paid ₹23 lakh to Palanikumar, a real estate agent, Paramasivam, a government staff, and Selvakumar, who had promised to get him a job at a power plant. However, when the job did not materialise, Balakrishnan asked Palanikumar to return the money. Palanikumar returned ₹13 lakh, and in order to get the remaining, Balakrishnan went to Palanikumar’s house in Choolaimedu and asked him for the money.

However, Palanikumar allegedly abused him. An upset Balakrishnan set himself abaze. Palanikumar rushed him to a hospital, but he succumbed to the burns. Palanikumar was arrested by soon after. On Tuesday, the police arrested Paramasivam and Selvakumar.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)