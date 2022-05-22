Two, including juvenile, held for stealing mobile phone in Adyar

Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi

May 22, 2022 20:55 IST

They were apprehended by the public after a two-wheeler chase

The Pattinapakkam police arrested two persons, including a juvenile, for stealing a cellphone from a food delivery person in Adyar on Saturday.

A police official said D. Devi, of Mylapore, worked as a food delivery agent. When Devi was working on Saturday, the two accused, who came on a two-wheeler, snatched her mobile phone and fled. A few persons gave chase on their two-wheelers and caught the duo near Kasturba Nagar 2 nd Street in Adyar.

Later, they were handed over to the police, who seized the two-wheeler and their mobile phones. They later produced one of the accused, Sanjay of Walltax Road, before a judicial magistrate and sent the 17-year-old juvenile to an observation home.