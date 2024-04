April 13, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Kodungaiyur police have arrested R. Sarath, 23, a history-sheeter, and his associate R. Madhankumar, 19, of Vyasarpadi for allegedly attempting to murder S. Mani, 30, of Shastri Nagar in Pulianthope, due to previous enmity in Kodungaiyur.

The duo attacked Mr. Mani and his brother-in-law Manoj Kumar when they were walking on Ethiraj Samy Road in Kodungaiyur.