Two, including a woman, arrested in rape case

The All-Women Police, Koyambedu, have arrested a man for raping a 19-year-old girl from Mysore by luring her on the promise of a job. His accomplice has also been apprehended.

The police said the victim came to Kovilambakkam and stayed at her friend’s house. On Thursday, she came to Koyambedu to return to Mysore. While she was waiting, P. Sathishkumar, 32 of Walajah in Vellore, struck up a conversation with her and promised to get the job in the city. He took her in an autorickshaw to the house of his accomplice D. Shakila, 33, in Adambakkam. He raped the girl there. Later, she managed to inform the police control room of the crime. The police rescued her and sent her for a medical examination.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the police arrested Sathishkumar and Shakila.