Two, including a juvenile, arrested for stealing cash, laptops from private company in Chennai 

February 06, 2024 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Maduravoyal police have arrested two suspects, including a juvenile, for stealing cash and electronic gadgets from a private company.

Police said D. Krishna, 35,of Karapakkam, Porur, runs a company called KRD Auto Consultancy on Alapakkam 1st Main Street in Maduravoyal. Last Friday (February 2, 2024) night, he locked his company’s premises and left for home, but when he returned the next morning, he found the window’s glass broken and cash, amounting to ₹26,000, three laptops and four mobile phones, stolen. Based on a complaint from Krishna, the police began an investigation.

On scrutinising CCTV footage, police caught a 17-year-old juvenile who was involved in theft and along with another man, Ramesh, 51, who was complicit. A total of ₹13,000, three laptops and four mobile phones were recovered from them.

