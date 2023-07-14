Two-inch nail removed from the head of a man at a private hospital in Chennai

July 14, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Surgeons at a private hospital removed a two-inch nail lodged in the head of a 23-year-old man, a daily wage worker. The nail was from an industrial gun and was lodged in the back of his head in close proximity to vital structures.

According to a press release, the man experienced sudden and intense pain at the back of his head while cleaning the floor at his workplace in a private firm. There was bleeding on his neck and staff informed that a nail from an industrial gun had accidentally struck his head. A co-worker was using the nail gun for a carpentry job.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where an X-ray revealed the nail embedded in the back of his head. He was referred to Rela Hospitals. “At the emergency room, we immobilised his neck using a hard collar. A CT scan was done when the radiologist informed us that it was a coil nail,” M. Anbuselvam, senior consultant, Neurosurgery, Rela Hospital, told reporters on Friday.

He said the nail was positioned close to the vertebral artery, occipital vein and spinal cord.

Doctors planned the surgery taking into consideration that any movement of the nail posed risks to the main artery and neural structures. For administering anaesthesia, unlike the usual procedure of inserting an endotracheal tube through the mouth that involves bending the neck backward, an alternative method using a fibre optic approach was employed. The surgery was performed with him lying face down, he said.

A diamond burr was used to gently drill around the nail and it was extracted. The patient recovered and was discharged on the second day. Dr. Anbuselvam said that industrial workers should take safety measures and wear helmets to prevent injuries at factory sites.

Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, chief executive officer, Rela Hospital, spoke.

