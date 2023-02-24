ADVERTISEMENT

Two in Chennai sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of dental college student in 2011

February 24, 2023

A third man accused in the case, was acquitted by the court; the student was murdered following an argument with the three men at a roadside eatery in 2011

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional District Sessions Court-III in Poonamallee has convicted and sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for murdering a dental college student in Korattur in 2011.

According to police, the deceased M. Rajasekar, a resident of Guduvanchery was doing his post-graduation at a private college. At 10 p.m. on September 5, 2011, three men: Ranjit Mahiban of Kanniyakumari district, M. Prabhu and Britto alias Sagaya Britto, of Korattur had a heated argument with Rajasekar while buying food from a roadside eatery on a push cart near Bhaktavatsalam College. In the melee, Rajasekar was stabbed by the men, and died later in a hospital.

The three were arrested by Korattur Police and tried for offences, including murder.

Additional District Sessions Judge Balakrishnan held Ranjit Mahiban and M. Prabhu guilty and convicted them while acquitting Britto. The convicted persons were sentenced to life imprisonment, and fines of ₹7500 and ₹5000 were imposed on them respectively.

