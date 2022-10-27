Two IMH residents turn a new leaf, to tie the knot

P. Mahendran and S.M. Deepa, who met at the Institute of Mental Health, are all set to get married on October 28. This is a first in the history of the 228-year-old institute. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

October 28, 2022 will mark a momentous occasion for residents and staff of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH). For the first time in the history of the 228-year-old institute, authorities and staff have come together to host the wedding of two of their residents, P. Mahendran and S.M. Deepa.

Dressed in matching colours, Mahendran and Deepa smile at the inevitable question of where and how they met. It was at IMH’s day care centre — an in-house centre for rehabilitating residents through training in making and selling products — where the couple, who improved with treatment, met nearly six months ago.

“I liked her a lot and asked her if we could marry. She smiled and stayed quiet. We were friends and I was confident that she would agree and waited. That day finally came,” said Mr. Mahendran, 42, who earlier worked in a bank.

For Ms. Deepa, 36, the initial hesitation to enter into a relationship faded as days passed by. “He took good care of me when I was sick. We discussed it and decided to get married. We approached the IMH director and the staff spoke to our families. We have invited our families and my amma is coming,” she said. Both are at present in IMH’s half-way home.

Mr. Mahendran, who works at a pet clinic in the evenings, is overwhelmed as the Institute has taken care of wedding arrangements. “Our IMH family took care of all arrangements and is supporting us. From the thaali to buying wedding clothes, they have ensured we have it all,” he said. The couple will tie the knot at a temple near the Institute on Friday.

It is employment that has played a crucial role in the lives of the couple. For Mr. Mahendran, who had earlier worked in a bank, being employed has given him positivity and mental strength. “We need to work to take care of our needs. It gives me a sense of being independent,” Ms. Deepa, who was earlier a teacher and now works at RVIVE Cafe, a collaborative initiative of IMH and Hot Breads, added.

Breaking the stigma

P. Poorna Chandrika, director of IMH, said this was the first time that IMH is witnessing a wedding between residents. “This is a story of hope and optimism. A lot of stigma surrounds persons with mental illnesses which includes that they should not get married. This wedding breaks such stigma,” she said.

Employees of IMH were pooling in money for the wedding and to help meet the couple’s household requirements, she said.

The couple will move into a rented home after marriage. “People with mental illness think that there is no life beyond their illness. But it is not so. Once they get treated and recover, there is a new and happy life. This is what we want to show by entering into a new chapter in our lives. This is a first in the history of IMH. This is definitely a start,” Mr. Mahendran said.