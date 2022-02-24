Two IG-level officers posted as Additional Commissioners of Avadi, Tambaram

B. Vijayakumari posted in Avadi, N. Kamini in Tambaram

Two Inspectors-General of Police (IGP) have been posted as Additional Commissioners of Police in the newly created Avadi and Tambaram Police commissionerates.

B. Vijayakumari, IGP, Enforcement Wing, has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters and Traffic, Avadi, in the newly created post.

N. Kamini, IGP, Crime, has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters and Traffic, Tambaram, in the newly created post.

S. Jeyakumar, Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi district, has been transferred and posted as SP, Special Investigation Division, CB-CID.

L. Balaji Saravanan, DCP, Headquarters, Greater Chennai Police, has been transferred and posted as SP, Thoothukudi district.