Two hospitals fined ₹5 lakh each for illegal disposal of biomedical waste

The Tambaram City Municipal Corporation informed the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal that two city hospitals have been fined ₹5 lakh for illegal disposal of biomedical waste in open areas. Both have acknowledged the violation and paid the fine.

In a suo motu case on dumping of biomedical waste on the banks of Pallavaram eri taken up by the bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, Tambaram authorities submitted a report stating that GEM Hospital and MIOT Hospital were levied with a fine of ₹5 lakh each as penalty for illegally disposing wastes, including biomedical wastes, in open spaces.

The counsel appearing for the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) stated that they have already issued show cause notices under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. Following complaints about dumping, the TNPCB cleared the waste and transported it to a processing centre.

The bench directed the TNPCB to carry out the inquiry, assess the environmental damage caused, and submit a detailed report on the findings. “Let the TNPCB also mention the tie-up facility for disposing of the biomedical waste with the approved agencies and also mention for how long the hospitals are not following the rules,” the order said.

