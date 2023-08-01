Two history sheeters shot dead by police in Chennai suburb

August 01, 2023 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - CHENNAI

Two history sheeters were shot dead by a police team near Guduvanchery, a suburb, as they reportedly attacked a sub-inspector using a sickle during vehicle check in the early hours of August 1.

Tambaram Police Commissioner A.Amalraj said, “Our personnel were conducting vehicle checks in the early hours. The suspicious persons attacked one of our sub-inspectors who was on duty. In self-defence, our personnel opened fire on them.”

Police said in Guduvanchery police station limits which falls under Tambaram City Police Commissionerate, Inspector of Police, Murugesan, Sub-Inspector of Police Sivagurunathan and other police personnel were conducting vehicle checks on Karanai-Puducherry-Arungal Salai.

At 3.30 am, when they attempted to stop a speeding black colour car, it stopped after bumping into a police jeep. When the police personnel ran towards the car, four persons got down from the car with weapons and attempted to attack the police personnel. One of them attacked the sub-inspector’s left arm using a sickle and the next attack was on his head, but he moved to avoid the attack.

On witnessing this, the inspector opened fire at the assailant and the sub-inspector also followed suit, opening fire at another assailant. Two other persons who travelled in the car took to their heels with weapons, said police.

On enquiry, the injured have been identified as S. Vinoth alias Chotta Vinoth, 35 of Swami Vivekananda Nagar, Mannivakkam and S.Ramesh, 28 of Karumariyamman koil street, Mannivakkam. Vinoth has a history sheet on him at Otteri police station and was an A+ category history sheeter. He had been involved in more than 50 offences which included 10 murders, 15 attempted murders, 10 robberies, 15 assault and extortion cases.

Ramesh was an ‘A’ category history sheeter in Otteri police station and he has more than 20 criminal cases pending against him. He was involved in five murders, seven attempt-to-murder cases, eight assault and extortion cases. The duo who were injured by the shooting were taken to Government General Hospital, Chrompet where the doctors, after examining them declared the duo were brought dead.

The injured sub-inspector Sivagurunathan has been admitted to Government General Hospital, Chrompet. Senior police officers visited the spot and hospital for conducting further enquiry.