Two history-sheeters sentenced to life-imprisonment for murder and attempt to murder 

Published - August 08, 2024 01:19 am IST - CHENNAI

R Sivaraman
R. Sivaraman

III Additional District Sessions Court, Tiruvallur in Poonamallee on Tuesday convicted and sentenced two history sheeters to life imprisonment for murdering a 27-year-old man and attempting to murder his associate who was riding pillion.

According to police, in the afternoon of October 28, 2019, one R.Alagu Murugan, 27 of Padi Pudhu Nagar and his friend Purushothaman were riding a bike on Padi Pudhu Nagar Main Road. They were waylaid by unidentified persons and Alagu Murugan was stabbed to death. His friend Purushothaman was also stabbed by them when he attempted to prevent the attack.

Based on a complaint from Alagu Murugan’s father Ramakrishnan, JJ Nagar Police registered a case for offences including murder and attempt to murder and apprehended five persons including three juveniles. Three juveniles were lodged in the Government Observation Home and one of them died during trial. Two adults accused namely T.Mohan, 26 and H.Daniel, 23 of Padikuppam were tried for offence before the Sessions Court. Mohan had 29 criminal cases against him and Daniel had nine criminal cases. Both had history sheets against them in JJ Nagar.

While the case was pending before the court for trial, the duo absconded and later were arrested following issuance of non-bailable warrant. At the conclusion of trial, the Sessions Judge S.Balakrishnan held the duo guilty for murder and convicted them. They were sentenced to life-imprisonment and imposed fines.

