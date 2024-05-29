Two history-sheeters held for robbery in Choolaimedu 

Choolaimedu Police on Wednesday arrested two history-sheeters for assaulting and robbing a man at knife point.

Police said on Tuesday morning while L. Hemnath, 31, of East Tambaram, was walking on Namachivayapuram bridge in Choolaimedu, two unidentified persons waylaid him and demanded money. On his refusal to pay, the duo assaulted him with a knife and robbed him of ₹5,000, his mobile phone, ATM and Aadhaar cards before fleeing from the bridge. Hemnath was admitted to a hospital and was under treatment for his injuries.

On his complaint, the police took up investigation and arrested the duo, identified as K. Karan alias Karankumar, 23, and M. Vignesh, 23, of Choolaimedu. Further investigation revealed that the suspect Karankumar has 15 criminal cases against him for offences, including murder and attempt to murder. Vignesh has seven criminal cases against him.