GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two history-sheeters held for robbery in Choolaimedu 

Published - May 29, 2024 06:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Choolaimedu Police on Wednesday arrested two history-sheeters for assaulting and robbing a man at knife point. 

Police said on Tuesday morning while L. Hemnath, 31, of East Tambaram, was walking on Namachivayapuram bridge in Choolaimedu, two unidentified persons waylaid him and demanded money. On his refusal to pay, the duo assaulted him with a knife and robbed him of ₹5,000, his mobile phone, ATM and Aadhaar cards before fleeing from the bridge. Hemnath was admitted to a hospital and was under treatment for his injuries.

On his complaint, the police took up investigation and arrested the duo, identified as K. Karan alias Karankumar, 23, and M. Vignesh, 23, of Choolaimedu. Further investigation revealed that the suspect Karankumar has 15 criminal cases against him for offences, including murder and attempt to murder. Vignesh has seven criminal cases against him.

 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.