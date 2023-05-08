ADVERTISEMENT

Two history-sheeters from Chennai nabbed at gun point in Bengaluru

May 08, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police nabbed the two, who have over 30 cases including those of kidnapping and murder against them, from their hideout in Bengaluru, after courts in Chennai issued non-bailable warrants against them

The Hindu Bureau

‘Eli’ alias Yuvaraj, 33 (left) and Eesha alias Eswaran, 38 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A special team of the Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) have nabbed two history-sheeters who were categorised as ‘A-Plus’ rowdies, at a gun point, from a hideout in Bengaluru.

The two have been identified as Eesha alias Eswaran, 38 and ‘Eli’ alias Yuvaraj, 33, both from Tondiarpet. Police said they were categorised as an ‘A-plus’ rowdies in the police records as they had more than 30 cases including those of kidnapping, murder and attempt to murder, pending against them.

The two had been absconding for a long time, police said. Since they failed to appear before the courts in connection with the various cases against them, the concerned courts had issued non-bailable warrants against them.

Eesha was cited as a suspect in the case booked in connection with the murder of an advocate named Kamesh near Thiruporur in 2015. The duo was also recently involved in drug trafficking in the city and were running these illegal activities from Bengaluru.

On the orders of City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, a special team was formed to nab them. Following inputs on their whereabouts, the team led by S. Vijay, sub-inspector and two other constables zeroed in on the whereabouts of the suspects. On Sunday, the team went to the duo’s hideout, broke open the door and nabbed the duo at gunpoint.

The two were brought to Chennai, and sent to prison after a preliminary interrogation and being produced before a magistrate’s court.

Police said 1.3 kg of methaqualone, a pharmaceutical drug, was seized from them.

