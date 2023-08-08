HamberMenu
Two history-sheeters arrested for attempt to murder in Rajamangalam  

August 08, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Tuesday arrested two history-sheeters, who allegedly attempted to murder a 20-year-old youthin Kolathur.

The police said the victim, P. Bharat alias Bharathrwaj, 20, a resident of Kolathur, was at home when two of his friends asked him out on Monday. They were talking with him on a vacant land in Girija Nagar and picked a quarrel over a petty issue. The two attacked him with a stone and glass pieces and fled the spot. Bharat was sent to a hospital.

Based on his complaint, Rajamangalam police arrested R. Sanjay alias ‘Parattai’ Sanjay, 20, and M. Jeeva, 21, both of Kolathur. Both have a history of crime.

Chennai / crime

