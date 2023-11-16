Two history-sheeters and a juvenile arrested for vandalism in Kodungaiyur

November 16, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police arrested two history-sheeters and a minor for making a ruckus in public and vandalising 27 vehicles, including autorickshaws, two-wheelers and a car, in Kodungaiyur. Two of them broke their arms when attempting to escape.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, the police control room was informed of three persons making a ruckus at the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements in R.R. Nagar. They were vandalising vehicles parked on the roadside while inebriated. In the incident, a car, 16 autorickshaws, and 10 motorcycles were damaged.

After analysing CCTV camera footage, a police team, led by Assistant Commissioner Tamilvanan, arrested Vijay alias Jacky, 22, and his associates A. Lawrence, 23, of Kodungaiyur and a juvenile. Vijay and Lawrence reportedly broke their arms and legs when attempting to escape the police. They were treated at Government Stanley Hospital and remanded in Puzhal Central Prison. The juvenile was sent to an observation home for boys in Kellys, the police said.

