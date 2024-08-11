ADVERTISEMENT

Two high-end cars gutted in fire accident at Chennai

Published - August 11, 2024 01:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two high-end cars were totally damaged due to a fire accident in the portico of a house in Injambakkam on Sunday, August 11, 2024. The Neelankarai police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A senior official of the City police said Dr. T. Palaniappan, proprietor of Medway Hospitals, was residing in a rented bungalow in VGP Layout of 3rd Avenue in Injambakkam.

On Saturday night, a power shutdown was rectified by the officials of Tangedco who had informed about power fluctuations to be rectified on Sunday. However, at around 1.05 a.m. on Sunday an electrical short circuit resulted in fire emanating in the portico of the bungalow which spread and damaged the two high-end cars.

Based on the fire alert, vehicles from Thiruvanmiyur and Ashok Nagar rushed to the spot along with police officials of Neelankarai and Taramani to the spot. The fire was finally doused after more than an hour by which time the two cars were completely damaged. 

