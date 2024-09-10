Two heritage structures in Chennai set to regain old charm by year-end

Two heritage structures in the city will be restored to their original splendour by the end of this year. Renovation work is apace at the historic Institute of Mental Health (IMH) and the Madras Veterinary College.

The dilapidated, British-era recreation hall on the premises of the IMH, Kilpauk, is being renovated at a cost of ₹4.62 crore. Sprawling across 4,304 square feet, the single-storey structure with a Mangalore-tiled roof was constructed in 1914. The Building Centre and Conservation Division of the Public Works Department (PWD) has completed nearly 60% of the work to reconstruct the old structure.

Officials of the PWD said that most of the dilapidated roofing and wooden joists of the 9.25-metre building are being redone according to the original design. About 20 heritage masons are engaged in rebuilding the sunken wooden floor and strengthening the exterior walls, the portico area, and the corridors. The exterior portion is being redone with Cudappah stone flooring, officials said.

The Department plans to complete the work by December this year, or early next year.

M. Malaiappan, Director, IMH, noted that the building was not in use for the past one or two years owing to its dilapidated condition. Once restored to its original shape, the hall would be used for recreational activities for patients. “We are now organising activities in the seminar hall for patients who have reasonably recovered. The renovated heritage structure will be used as a reading space and for patients to play indoor games. Musicians also visit to play instruments,” he said.

The hall has the capacity to accommodate about 100 persons, and nearly 40-50 patients make use of it daily for therapy, Mr. Malaiappan added.

Madras Veterinary College

Another structure that is fast regaining its old charm is the administrative building of the Madras Veterinary College, Vepery. The two-storey structure was constructed in the Indo-Saracenic style in 1904, according to PWD records. Officials said that about 60% of the work to restore the structure, which is spread across 28,051 sq.ft., has been completed.

The damaged portion of the building’s facade is being repaired. Laterite stones from places such as Sholingur are being sourced to replace the damaged stones on the facade and the pillars. The project is set to be over by the end of this year, officials said.