Two heritage buildings at Chepauk palace set to regain their original charm

August 02, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - CHENNAI

Two heritage structures, which are part of the Chepauk palace and were left abandoned for over 17 years, are now being restored to their original charm.

The Public Works Department’s (PWD) Building Centre and Conservation Division has started the work to renovate the 173-year-old buildings at a cost of ₹23.07 crore. These buildings located at the annexe of Kalas Mahal have suffered severe damage over a period of time. Officials said the buildings were largely used by the Pay and Accounts Office (PAO) and Agriculture Records Office. However, they have remained unoccupied since 2005 as most parts of the buildings were in dilapidated condition.

Spread over 15,468 sq. ft., the single-storey structure that served as PAO office was built in the Indo-Saracenic style of architecture. Facing the Marina, the structure was one of the additions made by the British architect Robert F. Chisolm after the Chepauk Palace was acquired by the British government.

The PWD is largely involved in clearing the debris in the majestic red brick building which still sports the board of Inspectorate of Factories, indicating operation of the office decades ago. The department plans to keep the “Indian standard medium weight beams” that are intact on the ceiling and cast iron pillars. Though it is a single-storeyed structure, it comprises a mezzanine floor and intricately designed windows, the officials said. Like most heritage structures, both these buildings have been affected by heavy vegetation. Retrofitting and plastering work would be the main challenge. The Record Office building, which is linked to the Kalas Mahal by a carriageway, is spread over 20,796 sq. ft.

Officials said the squarish structure has a magnificent two-floor arched entranceway that is 40-foot tall and is flanked by turrets. The department would carry out restoration work, including wire-cut exposed bricks, Madras Terrace roofing and wooden balconies. The project would be completed in two years. While PAO employees may return to the building after the work is completed, the structure that once was a Record Office may be turned into an agriculture museum, officials added.

