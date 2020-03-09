Two held, unlicensed gun seized

TIRUVANNAMALAI

Two men were arrested for carrying an unlicensed country-made gun in Thanipadi near Tiruvannamalai on Sunday. The accused were identified as D. Thangaraj, 34, and Anthonysami, 22, of Ilayankanni village. Two guns and a two-wheeler were confiscated by police on patrol duty.

Special branch police arrested a 11-member gang from Veeranam forest range near Sathanur dam, after they were found involved in gambling activities. Police said they were from neighbouring villages and habitual gamblers. 11 two-wheelers and ₹41,000 cash were seized from them.

