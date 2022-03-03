Two held under POCSO Act

The All Women Police, Thiruvottriyur have arrested a 23-year-old youth for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

Police said the victim was living in Washermenpet Police district limits. On enquiry with her who was unwell, her father was shocked to know that the girl was sexually assaulted. Later he filed a complaint with the police.

Police arrested R. Praveen, of New Washermenpet. Further interrogation revealed that he had befriended the girl and on promising to marry her, had taken her to his house and repeatedly raped her on many occasions. He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old man was arrested by the All Women Police, Thiruvottriyur for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. The offender had committed the offence when other family members were not in the house.

Police arrested the accused who was identified as Gunasekar, alias Jayapaul, of Tsunami Quarters in New Washermenpet under the provisions of the POCSO Act. Both the accused were remanded in judicial custody.