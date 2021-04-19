Two held under POCSO Act in Tiruvottiyur

CHENNAI

19 April 2021 01:15 IST

The All-Women Police, Tiruvottiyur, arrested two persons for sexually assaulting two 17-year-old girls in two different incidents.

According to the police, a 17-year-old girl, who lives with her parents in Tiruvottiyur, was lured by a youth, identified as Venkatesh, 20, from Krishnagiri, who befriended her on social media.

He was in love with her and came to the city on April 11.

He promised to marry her and took her to Krishnagiri.

Her mother lodged a complaint with the police, who traced the accused and rescued the girl. Venkatesh was arrested on charges of sexual assault and kidnapping.

He was booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the IPC.

33-year-old arrested

In the other case, the police said the victim’s mother was estranged from her husband and was in a relationship with a man, who was identified as Dhamodharan, 33, of Sathangadu.

The girl told her grandmother that Dhamodharan sexually assaulted her when he visited her house.

The police arrested him after booking a case under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.