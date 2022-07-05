Two held in Maraimalai Nagar for robbing mobile phone shop

They broke open the shop and stole 50 mobile phones and a laptop

Maraimalai Nagar police arrested two persons for breaking open a shop in Singaperumal Koil and stealing mobile phones and a laptop.

Police said Vinodh Kumar runs a mobile phone shop on GST Road, Singaperumal Koil. On Saturday, when he came to the shop, he found its shutter broken open and 50 mobile phones and a laptop missing. Based on his complaint, Maraimalai Nagar police took up the investigation. CCTV footage showed that two persons had broken open the shutter and entered inside.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police arrested Ajith alias Mattai Ajith of Vyasarpadi and Anthony Doss of Allikulam and recovered all stolen items from them and produced them before a court for remand.

Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj appreciated the police team which swiftly detected the accused and arrested them within a day. He also said public should extend their cooperation by installing CCTVs in their homes, shops and commercial establishments to prevent crimes.