Two held in Kumbakonam for illegal possession of stolen idols 

Investigation under way to trace the temple of origin and age of the idols and the accused who stole them

The Idol Wing CID police on Friday arrested two persons in Kumbakonam for allegedly possessing two stolen antique idols.

The Idol Wing received information that a few miscreants in Kumbakonam were in possession of two stolen idols of Saraswathi and Lakshmi at an undisclosed location, and they were trying to either sell or smuggle them out of the country and were on the lookout for prospective buyers.

A special team of police were deployed as decoy buyers. After the police gained the smuggler's confidence, one of the accused came forward to meet the decoys, during which the team apprehended him and recovered the two metal idols.

During the interrogation, the accused S. Ranjith, 22, and Uday Kumar, 40, revealed that a few thieves who had stolen the idols from temple had approached them and requested their help in selling the idols. After receiving the idols, they started scouting for buyers inside and outside the country.

A case has been registered against the accused, and an investigation is under way to determine the temple of origin and age of the idols and the accused who stole them.