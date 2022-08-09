Chennai

Two held in Koyambedu for attempted sexual assault

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 09, 2022 21:48 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 21:48 IST

The Koyambedu police arrested two men for allegedly attempting to commit sexual assault on a young woman who was alone at her house in the early hours of Monday.

The 27-year-old woman lives with her husband who is a daily wager. When her husband left for work at the Koyambedu market, the two men, who lived on the ground floor of the house, barged into the house. They held her at knife point and attempted to sexually assault her, but she raised an alarm. They fled after threatening her to keep quiet.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The woman called her husband over the phone, and they informed the police, who arrested the duo after an investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police said the accused R. Ganeshamoorthy, alias Kullapaiyan, 28, of Brindavan Nagar, and B. Aravind, 27, of Virugambakkam, were arrested for offences under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...