Two held in Chennai for selling painkiller tablets

Published - May 29, 2024 01:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Taramani Police has arrested two youths for allegedly possessing a huge quantity of pain killer tablets and selling it illegally.

Following information, police personnel mounted surveillance near Taramani bus stand. On Sunday (May 26), they intercepted a youth who was moving in suspicious manner with a bag. On searching his bag, police seized painkiller tablets and arrested the youth who was identified as C. Ravi Teja, 22, of Kalikundram.

Based on his confession, police arrested his accomplice who was identified as P. Parameshwaran, 22, of MGR Nagar, Taramani. Police recovered 900 nitrazepam tablets.

They were booked under the provisions of Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act and remanded in judicial custody. Police also launched a hunt to trace one more suspect Deepak.

