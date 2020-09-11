Two held in Chennai for bank fraud

CHENNAI

11 September 2020 06:15 IST

The Anti-Bank Fraud Wing of the Central Crime Branch on Thursday arrested S. Murali, 46, a jewel appraiser, and his associate S. Shanthi, 31, for allegedly pledging imitation jewellery and raising loans over ₹1 crore from a nationalised bank in the city.

They were arrested by the police following a complaint from the senior manager of Syndicate Bank, Nandanam.

