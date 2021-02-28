Two held in asphyxiation case at Fort St. George

Personnel from the Fort police station on Saturday arrested two persons from a private contract firm in connection with the asphyxiation of two workers who were cleaning a sewage tank located behind the military campus inside Fort St. George, which houses the Tamil Nadu Secretariat complex.
On Friday, five workers, all residents of Annai Sathiya Nagar, were employed by private contract firm Srital Systems to clean a sewage tank. At 11 a.m., one of the workers K. Santhosh, 35, collapsed after inhaling poisonous gases and co-worker K. Raja, 40, who tried to rescue him, also fell unconscious.
Another person, Venkatesh, managed to get out of the tank after sensing something was wrong along with two others, Panneerselvam and Manivannan, who suffered discomfort. The staff on the campus pulled out the duo and rushed them to the Military Hospital and then to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where Raja and Santhosh were declared dead due to asphyxiation, police said.
Based on a complaint from the wife of one of the deceased, the police booked a case against S. Rajiv, 34, of Perambur, who runs the firm, and M. Gopikannan, 30, a manager of the firm, under Section 304(i) (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and provisions of The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, and The Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. They were remanded in judicial custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath