Chennai

Two held in Aminjikaraifor ATM theft

The Aminjikarai police on Saturday arrested two persons for robbing from ATMs. Zakir Ahamed, 29, and Afsal Ahamed, 21, both hail from Haryana. On Wednesday, the duo withdrew cash from a nationalised bank’s ATM near Perumal Temple in Aminjikarai.

The bank’s branch manager noticed the duo and alerted the police, who nabbed them near the same ATM kiosk on Friday.

Interrogation revealed that they had stolen ATM cards from family members and friends. Then, they withdrew money and switched off the ATM so the card’s owner would not get an alert, the police said.

