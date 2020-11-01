Chennai

Two held for transporting gutkha products

The Maduravoyal police on Saturday arrested two persons who transported banned gutkha and pan masala products into Chennai from Bengaluru.

Following a tip-off, a special team of police personnel mounted surveillance on Poonamallee High Road and spotted two persons who were shifting parcels from a lorry to a goods carrier on the road. The police identified the suspects as Silambarasan, 30, of Krishnagiri, and Saravanan, 32, of Royapuram.

The police seized 600 kg of banned products from them. Investigation to trace the main suspects is on.

