Chennai

Two held for throwing petrol bottle

Two persons were arrested for allegedly hurling a petrol-filled bottle at a history-sheeter in the Choolaimedu police station limits.

The names of the accused were given as R. Samraj, 19, and S. Sriram, 20, of Choolaimedu. They had enmity with ‘Eli’ Karthik, 27, as the latter claimed that he was the gang leader and asked them to obey him.

On Thursday night, Samraj and Sriram went to the workshop where Karthik worked and hurled a liquor bottle filled with petrol after lighting it. The bottle landed on the car of an AIADMK functionary and did not burst. The duo fled the spot and attempted to snatch a mobile phone from a pedestrian. The two were caught by passersby and handed over to the police.


