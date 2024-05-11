Two held for theft

CHENNAI

Maduravoyal Police on Saturday arrested two staff of a two-wheeler showroom for stealing spare parts.

Police said S. Sreedevi, 40, of Jawahar Nagar, runs a two-wheeler showroom in Poonamallee High road in Maduravoyal. When Sridevi checked the accounts, she found several spare parts in the store missing.

Based on her complaint, the Maduravoyal Police probed into the matter. It was found that Manikandan, who was working as a manager, along with employees Udaya and others, had hacked into the computer, uploaded false accounts and sold spare parts from the company to the tune of Rs.5.91 lakh. The police have arrested S.Manikandan and Udhaya.