Two held for the murder of food-delivery executive 

Published - August 25, 2024 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

J.J. Nagar Police on Saturday arrested two history sheeters for allegedly murdering a 26-year-old youth who was a food delivery executive.

Police said the victim has been identified as B.Kalidoss, 26, of Mel Ayanambakkam who was working as a food delivery executive. He and Manikandan of Padi Pudunagar and his friends had previous enmity over certain issues. They had assaulted each other. On Thursday night, while Kalidoss was standing near Corporation office in Padi Pudunagar, Manikandan and his associate Siva attacked him using a knife and fled the scene. Later, Kalidoss died without responding to the treatment at the hospital. Based on a complaint given by Kalidoss’s brother, J.J.Nagar Police registered a case and investigated.

Police arrested the duo- M.Manikandan, 30 of Padi Pudhunagar and P.Siva, 25 of Anna Nagar West Extension. Both had history sheets on them as they had been involved in offences. They were remanded to judicial custody.


