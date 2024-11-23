ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for stealing temple jewellery

Published - November 23, 2024 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Friday arrested two men in connection with the theft of jewellery, including a four-gram gold amulet with necklace (thali), from the Angala Parameswari temple in Puzhal. The arrests follow a complaint lodged by S. Prakash, a priest at the temple.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 17 morning, Mr. Prakash found the temple’s lock broken and the necklace and other gold-covering jewellery adorning the deity missing. A police investigation was initiated based on his complaint.

Following a thorough investigation, the Puzhal police apprehended R. Kalaiselvan, 29, and K. Murugan, 38. The stolen jewellery and a two-wheeler, suspected to have been used during the crime, were recovered.

Further investigation revealed that Kalaiselvan faced ten prior charges, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, and theft, while Murugan had been earlier booked in 26 previous cases, including robbery and theft. Both were remanded in judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US