Two held for stealing temple jewellery

Published - November 23, 2024 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Friday arrested two men in connection with the theft of jewellery, including a four-gram gold amulet with necklace (thali), from the Angala Parameswari temple in Puzhal. The arrests follow a complaint lodged by S. Prakash, a priest at the temple.

On November 17 morning, Mr. Prakash found the temple’s lock broken and the necklace and other gold-covering jewellery adorning the deity missing. A police investigation was initiated based on his complaint.

Following a thorough investigation, the Puzhal police apprehended R. Kalaiselvan, 29, and K. Murugan, 38. The stolen jewellery and a two-wheeler, suspected to have been used during the crime, were recovered.

Further investigation revealed that Kalaiselvan faced ten prior charges, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, and theft, while Murugan had been earlier booked in 26 previous cases, including robbery and theft. Both were remanded in judicial custody.

