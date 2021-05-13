Two held for stealing taxis in Chennai

CHENNAI

13 May 2021 12:36 IST

Koyambedu police arrested two accused who allegedly stole cars of a cab aggregator after diverting the attention of the drivers.

Police said S. Jegan, 37, of Perumbakkam drives a cab of a leading aggregator. Two persons got into his vehicle and travelled upto a godown, on Reddy street, Nerkundram on April 28. After reaching the place, they told Jegan to alight from his vehicle and buy coconuts. While he was buying coconuts, the duo drove the vehicle away. Police took up investigation on his complaint.

Advertising

Advertising

While the investigation was on, police received another complaint from a call taxi driver ststing that two persons stole a car in a similar fashion on May 8. On scrutiny of CCTV footage from both places, and tracking the signals of mobile phones left by the accused, police traced and arrested the two, who were identified as U. Kulothungan, 23 of Kattumannarkoil, Cuddalore district and A. Karthik, 27 of Thoothukudi district. The duo, along with another accused who was identified as Maruthupandi stole another call taxi after diverting the attention of the driver under the Nazarthpet police station limits on April 9 and later they committed two more thefts in Koyambedu.

Police recovered a car from the duo besides launching a manhunt to nab Maruthupandi who is absconding.