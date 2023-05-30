Two held for stealing outdoor unit of AC in Madipakkam

May 30, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madipakkam police have arrested two men on charges of stealing an outdoor unit of an air conditioner (AC) from an apartment in Kuberan Nagar Extension.

The police said the AC belonged to Praveen, 31, who lives in an apartment on 14th Street, Kuberan Nagar Extension. On May 10, Mr. Praveen and his wife found that the outdoor unit of the AC had been stolen. They lodged a complaint at the Madipakkam police station. The police investigated and checked the CCTV camera footage from the area.

Based on this, Salim, 25, and Mohanakrishnan, 23, of Thoraipakkam, were arrested and the stolen machine was seized from him. The former was linked with a theft in Mamallapuram police station limits. Both the accused were remanded in custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.