Two held for stealing outdoor unit of AC in Madipakkam

May 30, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madipakkam police have arrested two men on charges of stealing an outdoor unit of an air conditioner (AC) from an apartment in Kuberan Nagar Extension.

The police said the AC belonged to Praveen, 31, who lives in an apartment on 14th Street, Kuberan Nagar Extension. On May 10, Mr. Praveen and his wife found that the outdoor unit of the AC had been stolen. They lodged a complaint at the Madipakkam police station. The police investigated and checked the CCTV camera footage from the area.

Based on this, Salim, 25, and Mohanakrishnan, 23, of Thoraipakkam, were arrested and the stolen machine was seized from him. The former was linked with a theft in Mamallapuram police station limits. Both the accused were remanded in custody.

CONNECT WITH US