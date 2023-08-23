ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for stealing mobile phones in Royapettah and nearby areas

August 23, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

They had been selling the stolen gadgets at two shops in the Parrys’ Corner area

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested two persons for stealing mobile phones in Royapettah and surrounding areas and seized 58 mobile phones from them.

The police said that at 9.30 a.m. on Sunday, when V. Siddharth, 20, of Gopalapuram, was at his house, two unidentified persons entered it and stole two mobile phones. The Royapettah police registered a case and took up investigation after scrutinising CCTV camera footage.

The police arrested S. Vishal, 21, and B. Vicky, 19, of Triplicane. They entered into houses in the Royapettah, Mylapore and Abiramapuram areas and stole mobile phones, which they sold at two shops in the Parrys’ Corner area, the police added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US