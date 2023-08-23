Two held for stealing mobile phones in Royapettah and nearby areas

August 23, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have arrested two persons for stealing mobile phones in Royapettah and surrounding areas and seized 58 mobile phones from them.

The police said that at 9.30 a.m. on Sunday, when V. Siddharth, 20, of Gopalapuram, was at his house, two unidentified persons entered it and stole two mobile phones. The Royapettah police registered a case and took up investigation after scrutinising CCTV camera footage.

The police arrested S. Vishal, 21, and B. Vicky, 19, of Triplicane. They entered into houses in the Royapettah, Mylapore and Abiramapuram areas and stole mobile phones, which they sold at two shops in the Parrys’ Corner area, the police added.

