Two held for stealing mobile phone

The Triplicane police on Thursday arrested two youth for stealing a mobile phone from a man who was lying near a shop.

According to the police, the complainant Mohammad Ali, 50, was lying in an inebriated condition near a shop on Venkatesan Street on November 18. Two persons escaped after stealing his mobile phone. Later, he lodged a complaint.

The police arrested Arvindhan, 22, and Lokesh, 22, and recovered the phone and a bicycle used by the two. The police said Arvindhan has past cases of theft and robbery, while Lokesh has prior involvements with theft and ganja possession. Both were remanded in judicial custody after being presented in court on November 21.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.