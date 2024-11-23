 />

Two held for stealing mobile phone

Published - November 23, 2024 12:57 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Triplicane police on Thursday arrested two youth for stealing a mobile phone from a man who was lying near a shop.

According to the police, the complainant Mohammad Ali, 50, was lying in an inebriated condition near a shop on Venkatesan Street on November 18. Two persons escaped after stealing his mobile phone. Later, he lodged a complaint.

The police arrested Arvindhan, 22, and Lokesh, 22, and recovered the phone and a bicycle used by the two. The police said Arvindhan has past cases of theft and robbery, while Lokesh has prior involvements with theft and ganja possession. Both were remanded in judicial custody after being presented in court on November 21.

