ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for stealing iron materials from Metro Rail site 

November 25, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Koyambedu police on Friday arrested two suspects for allegedly stealing iron materials kept for Metro Rail work. Four tonnes of iron materials and one crane were seized from them.

E. Vinothkumar, 33, manager of Metro Rail Works, Koyambedu lodged a complaint on November 9 alleging that iron materials including iron pillars weighing four tonnes were stolen by unidentified persons from a ground near Nerkundram.

Based on his complaint, Koyambedu police investigated and arrested M.Kumar, 32, of Nerkundram and S.Munusamy, 39, of Korukkupet for stealing the iron materials

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said Kumar, after finding the iron materials on a vacant ground near his house, hatched a plan along with his friends to steal the materials. They loaded the iron materials into a goods carrier at night using a crane and stashed them at a godown near Munusamy’s house in Korukkupet. Police also seized the crane which was used for the crime.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US