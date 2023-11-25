HamberMenu
Two held for stealing iron materials from Metro Rail site 

November 25, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Koyambedu police on Friday arrested two suspects for allegedly stealing iron materials kept for Metro Rail work. Four tonnes of iron materials and one crane were seized from them.

E. Vinothkumar, 33, manager of Metro Rail Works, Koyambedu lodged a complaint on November 9 alleging that iron materials including iron pillars weighing four tonnes were stolen by unidentified persons from a ground near Nerkundram.

Based on his complaint, Koyambedu police investigated and arrested M.Kumar, 32, of Nerkundram and S.Munusamy, 39, of Korukkupet for stealing the iron materials

Police said Kumar, after finding the iron materials on a vacant ground near his house, hatched a plan along with his friends to steal the materials. They loaded the iron materials into a goods carrier at night using a crane and stashed them at a godown near Munusamy’s house in Korukkupet. Police also seized the crane which was used for the crime.

