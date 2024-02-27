ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for stealing gold jewels from elderly woman 

February 27, 2024 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nandambakkam police have arrested two suspects who stole gold jewellery from an elderly woman after diverting her attention.

The police said last Wednesday, D. Kanmani Ammal, 85, of Ambedkar Nagar, Nandambakkam, was walking on Manapakkam Main Road. Two unidentified persons approached her and told her that a lot of thefts were being reported in the area and advised her to remove her jewellery from her neck and keep it in their handbag.

Believing them, the elderly woman took off the gold chain and bangle she was wearing and gave it to the duo. They pretended to wrap the items in paper but gave her another bundle and left the place with the jewellery. After sometime, when Ms. Kanmani Ammal opened the bundle, she realised that her jewellery was gone.

After investigating, the police arrested Kathi Ravindra Babu, 46, of Chittoor, and Babar Ali, 47, of Annamaya district in Andhra Pradesh. A car the accused used to commit the crime was also seized.

