Two held for stealing gold from jewellery making unit 

October 27, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodungaiyur police have arrested two suspects for allegedly stealing gold from a jewellery making unit. 

Police said Uthamraj Purohit, 28, residing at Erukkanchery, Kodungaiyur, is running a gold jewellery making unit at K.M.A.Garden, Chinnandi Madam in Kodungaiyur. Last Friday, Uthamraj gave gold chains weighing 500 grams to Bapi Santra, who was working in his unit, to be taken to another shop. Bapi Santra allegedly absconded with the 500 grams of gold jewellery. Based on a complaint, the police undertook a probe and traced the suspect to his native place, West Bengal. 

Police arrested Bapi Santra, 31, and his associate Palash Konal, 22, of West Bengal and gold jewellery weighing 415 grams were seized from them. The investigation revealed Palash Konal, who was working at the complainant Uthamraj’s gold unit was dismissed recently. At the instigation of Palash Konal, Bapi Santra brought the gold jewellery and both escaped to their native place, the police said.

