December 12, 2022 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

The Arumbakkam Police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly stealing bikes parked on roadside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police identified them as Manikandan, 24, of Ennore, and Karthik, 25, of Tiruverkadu. They were arrested by the police following investigation into a complaint given by S. Bipin, 26, of MMDA Colony. The complainant had parked his new bike near his house and found it missing the next morning. Police also recovered two bikes from the accused.